NT at Home April to July 2020
Take part in our Quiz
Our first quiz has Helen Mirren, Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Ian McKellen posing questions on history, sport and the National Theatre, and is available on YouTube and Facebook.
Our second Quiz, with hosts Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Lucian Msamati, Meera Syal, Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig and Jessie Buckley, includes questions on topics including Maths, Science and Nature, Literature and Theatre. Play on Facebook and Play on YouTube
Our third Quiz is hosted by Julie Walters, Adrian Lester, Ben Power, Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, Adam Godley, Tamsin Greig, Meera Syal, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Gatiss. It's introduced by Emma Freud. Play on YouTube
All three quizzes will continue to be available.
National Theatre Collection
Our collection of 30 world-class productions is now available for educational institutions to stream at home.
UK state-funded schools and FE colleges can access the Collection for free.
National Theatre at Home
Relive the Memories
16 World-Class Productions
National Theatre Streaming History, April - July 2020. For our new streaming platform, visit ntathome.com
One Man, Two Guvnors
Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden as Francis Henshall in this hilarious West End and Broadway hit.
Streamed from 2 to 9 April.
Jane Eyre
This bold and innovative reimagining of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece uncovers one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms.
Streamed from 9 to 16 April.
Treasure Island
Robert Louis Stevenson’s story of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling stage adaptation. Featuring Arthur Darvill as Long John Silver.
Streamed from 16 to 23 April.
Twelfth Night
Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible in Shakespeare's classic comedy. Featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia.
Streamed from 23 to 30 April.
Frankenstein
Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle directs Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, alternating the roles of Frankenstein and his creation.
Streamed from 30 April to 8 May.
Antony & Cleopatra
The acclaimed, sold-out production directed by Simon Godwin, with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the fated lovers.
Streamed from 7 to 14 May.
Barber Shop Chronicles
A never-before-seen archive recording of Inua Ellams’ smash-hit play, about the places where banter is barbed, and the truth is telling.
Streamed from 14 to 21 May.
A Streetcar Named Desire
Gillian Anderson plays Blanche DuBois in the critically acclaimed Young Vic production of Tennessee Williams' classic play.
Streamed from 21 to 28 May.
This House
A timely, moving and funny insight into the workings of 1970s British politics by James Graham.
Streamed from 28 May to 4 June.
Coriolanus
This Donmar Warehouse production features Tom Hiddleston in the title role of Shakespeare’s searing and political revenge tragedy.
Streamed from 4 to 11 June.
The Madness of George III
Mark Gatiss, Adrian Scarborough and Debra Gillet feature in the acclaimed Nottingham Playhouse production of Alan Bennett's award-winning drama.
Streamed from 11 to 18 June.
Small Island
The National Theatre’s epic, sold-out production of Andrea Levy’s novel traces the history between Jamaica and the UK through WWII to 1948.
Streamed from 18 to 25 June.
A Midsummer Night's Dream
The London Theatre Company's immersive production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy features Gwendoline Christie and Hammed Animashaun.
Streamed from 25 June to 2 July.
Les Blancs
Yaël Farber directs the final play by Lorraine Hansberry: a brave, illuminating and powerful work that confronts the hope and tragedy of revolution.
Streamed from 2 to 9 July.
The Deep Blue Sea
Terence Rattigan’s devastating masterpiece contains one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama, played by Helen McCrory.
Streamed from 9 to 16 July.
Amadeus
Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, directed by Michael Longhurst with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.
Streamed from 16 to 23 July.
How can I see more filmed live plays like those you’ve put on YouTube?
The plays streaming for free on YouTube were filmed live on stage by National Theatre Live which is the broadcast arm of the National Theatre. We capture some of the best British plays and share them to cinema screens around the world.
You will be able to see our plays back on cinema screens soon, when it is safe to do so, and some are announcing screening dates now - visit ntlive.com to find out where. To keep in touch with the latest news, sign up to National Theatre Live’s monthly eNewsletter.
If you’re a venue with a cinema screen and you're interested in featuring National Theatre Live plays as part of your programme, you can contact our team here:
For the United Kingdom, email: [email protected]
For countries further abroad, visit https://www.byexperience.net/booking
Photographers: Small Island poster photo by Franklyn Rodgers, production photos of Small Island by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg, production photos of Les Blancs, Coriolanus, This House, A Streetcar Named Desire, Treasure Island, Antony & Cleopatra and One Man, Two Guvnors by Johan Persson, poster image for The Madness of George III by Creative by Wren, production photos of A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Madness of George III and Jane Eyre by Manuel Harlan, Les Blancs poster photography (Anna-Maria Nabirye) by Franklyn Rodgers,The Deep Blue Sea by Hubert Smith, Amadeus and Twelfth Night by Marc Brenner, poster image for Barber Shop Chronicles by Dean Chalkley, Frankenstein photo by Catherine Ashmore.