Take part in our Quiz



Our first quiz has Helen Mirren, Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Ian McKellen posing questions on history, sport and the National Theatre, and is available on YouTube and Facebook.

Our second Quiz, with hosts Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Lucian Msamati, Meera Syal, Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig and Jessie Buckley, includes questions on topics including Maths, Science and Nature, Literature and Theatre. Play on Facebook and

Our third Quiz is hosted by Julie Walters, Adrian Lester, Ben Power, Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, Adam Godley, Tamsin Greig, Meera Syal, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Gatiss. It's introduced by Emma Freud. Play on YouTube

All three quizzes will continue to be available.