NT at Home April to July 2020

National Theatre at Home poster, featuring photos from some of the productions screened on YouTube from April to July 2020
National Thetare at Home, supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies. Unmissable theatre, whenever you want it. Composite image with photos from Phedre, Amadeus and Medea

NT at Home April to July 2020

Watch an exclusive collection of unforgettable British theatre

National Theatre at Home Quiz logo

Take part in our Quiz
 

Our first quiz has Helen Mirren, Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Ian McKellen posing questions on history, sport and the National Theatre, and is available on YouTube and Facebook.

Our second Quiz, with hosts Imelda Staunton, Jim Carter, Lucian Msamati, Meera Syal, Simon Callow, Tamsin Greig and Jessie Buckley, includes questions on topics including Maths, Science and Nature, Literature and Theatre. Play on Facebook and Play on YouTube

Our third Quiz is hosted by Julie Walters, Adrian Lester, Ben Power, Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, Adam Godley, Tamsin Greig, Meera Syal, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Gatiss. It's introduced by Emma FreudPlay on YouTube

All three quizzes will continue to be available.

Small Island production photo Leah Harvey and company member on a table with windows and stars behind

National Theatre Collection

 

Our collection of 30 world-class productions is now available for educational institutions to stream at home.

UK state-funded schools and FE colleges can access the Collection for free.

Find out more

National Theatre Streaming History, April - July 2020. For our new streaming platform, visit ntathome.com

One Man Two Guvnors production photo with James Corden and company member

One Man, Two Guvnors

Featuring a Tony Award-winning performance from James Corden as Francis Henshall in this hilarious West End and Broadway hit.
 

Streamed from 2 to 9 April.

Jane Eyre

This bold and innovative reimagining of Charlotte Brontë’s masterpiece uncovers one woman’s fight for freedom and fulfilment on her own terms.

Streamed from 9 to 16 April.

Treasure Islandproductionphoto with cast

Treasure Island

Robert Louis Stevenson’s story of murder, money and mutiny is brought to life in this thrilling stage adaptation.​ Featuring Arthur Darvill as Long John Silver.

Streamed from 16 to 23 April.

Twelfth Night production photo Phoebe Fox and Tamara Lawrence in a swimming pool

Twelfth Night

Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible in Shakespeare's classic comedy. Featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia.

Streamed from 23 to 30 April.

Frankenstein production photo with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller

Frankenstein

Academy Award®-winner Danny Boyle directs Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller, alternating the roles of Frankenstein and his creation.

Streamed from 30 April to 8 May.

Antony and Cleopatra with Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes

Antony & Cleopatra

The acclaimed, sold-out production directed by Simon Godwin, with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo as the fated lovers.
 

Streamed from 7 to 14 May.

Barber Shop Chronicles poster wit hphoto of a teenager getting his hair clippered

Barber Shop Chronicles

A never-before-seen archive recording of Inua Ellams’ smash-hit play, about the places where banter is barbed, and the truth is telling.

Streamed from 14 to 21 May.

NT at Home A Streetcar Named Desire - photo of Vanessa Kirby, Gillian Anderson and Ben Foster

A Streetcar Named Desire

Gillian Anderson plays Blanche DuBois in the critically acclaimed Young Vic production of Tennessee Williams' classic play.
 

Streamed from 21 to 28 May.

National Theatre at Home This House with treated photo of members of the company

This House

A timely, moving and funny insight into the workings of 1970s British politics by James Graham.
 

Streamed from 28 May to 4 June.

Coriolanus poster withTom Hiddleston

Coriolanus

This Donmar Warehouse production features Tom Hiddleston in the title role of Shakespeare’s searing and political revenge tragedy.

Streamed from 4 to 11 June.

NT at Home The Madness of George III: photo of Mark Gatiss as George III

The Madness of George III

Mark Gatiss, Adrian Scarborough and Debra Gillet feature in the acclaimed Nottingham Playhouse production of Alan Bennett's award-winning drama.

Streamed from 11 to 18 June.

NT at Home Small Island - photo of Leah Harvey inset into a photo of the sea

Small Island

The National Theatre’s epic, sold-out production of Andrea Levy’s novel traces the history between Jamaica and the UK through WWII to 1948.

Streamed from 18 to 25 June.

NT at Home: A Midsummer Night's Dream photo with Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

The London Theatre Company's immersive production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy features Gwendoline Christie and Hammed Animashaun.

Streamed from 25 June to 2 July.

NT at Home Les Blancs - The Whites

Les Blancs

Yaël Farber directs the final play by Lorraine Hansberry: a brave, illuminating and powerful work that confronts the hope and tragedy of revolution.

Streamed from 2 to 9 July.

The Deep Blue Sea poster image with Helen McCrory an a young man

The Deep Blue Sea

Terence Rattigan’s devastating masterpiece contains one of the greatest female roles in contemporary drama, played by Helen McCrory.

Streamed from 9 to 16 July.

Amadeus poster. Photo of Lucian Msamati, as Salieri, standing against a wall of posters of Mozart

Amadeus

Lucian Msamati plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, directed by Michael Longhurst with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Streamed from 16 to 23 July.

How can I see more filmed live plays like those you’ve put on YouTube?

The plays streaming for free on YouTube were filmed live on stage by National Theatre Live which is the broadcast arm of the National Theatre. We capture some of the best British plays and share them to cinema screens around the world.

You will be able to see our plays back on cinema screens soon, when it is safe to do so, and some are announcing screening dates now - visit ntlive.com to find out where. To keep in touch with the latest news, sign up to National Theatre Live’s monthly eNewsletter.

If you’re a venue with a cinema screen and you're interested in featuring National Theatre Live plays as part of your programme, you can contact our team here:
For the United Kingdom, email: [email protected]
For countries further abroad, visit https://www.byexperience.net/booking

The American Associates of the National Theatre (AANT) is a US based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 13-4140412). Contributions made to the AANT are tax deductible for US taxpayers to the full extent allowed by law.